BELLEVUE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A high-speed chase involving two motorcycles has landed one of the riders behind bars.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says sheriff's deputies tried to stop two motorcycles traveling at a high rate of speed at around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Deputies followed the bikes on Highway 10 north of Royalton before calling off the pursuit due to safety concerns.

The riders eventually separated and traveled in different directions.

The sheriff's office says deputies reengaged one of the riders as they were exiting onto Haven Road south of Little Falls. The deputy followed the motorcycle at normal traffic speeds through a residential area near the golf course. The rider eventually abandoned the bike and fled on foot.

A resident later provided authorities with security camera footage showing the suspect walking along the river. Law enforcement then set up a perimeter in the area.

The suspect, 28-year-old Breanna Shermer of Motley, was then seen getting into a vehicle and trying to leave the area. Little Falls Police made a traffic stop and arrested Shermer.

There's no word on the status of the other rider.

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