Morrison County ATV Ride Ends With 69-year-old Hospitalized Saturday
HILLMAN (WJON News) -- A Hillman man was taken to the hospital after he fell off an ATV on Saturday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they got a call around 5:20 p.m. about a man lying unconscious in the road at 168th Street in Hillman.
Get our free mobile app
According to the Sheriff's Office, 69-year-old Duane Britz of Hillman was riding on the side of a side-by-side ATV. 18-year-old Rubin Herrera of Litchfield was the driver of the ATV and was giving Britz a ride to his vehicle when he fell off.
Britz was taken to Onamia Hospital with unknown injuries and was later transferred to North Memorial Hospital.
LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now
Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin.
Gallery Credit: Stacker Staff
LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most
Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri
LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America
Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer & Zack Abrams