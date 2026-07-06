HILLMAN (WJON News) -- A Hillman man was taken to the hospital after he fell off an ATV on Saturday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they got a call around 5:20 p.m. about a man lying unconscious in the road at 168th Street in Hillman.

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According to the Sheriff's Office, 69-year-old Duane Britz of Hillman was riding on the side of a side-by-side ATV. 18-year-old Rubin Herrera of Litchfield was the driver of the ATV and was giving Britz a ride to his vehicle when he fell off.

Britz was taken to Onamia Hospital with unknown injuries and was later transferred to North Memorial Hospital.

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