PIERZ TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Pierz man was hurt after crashing his motorcycle on Thursday night.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash at around 10:40 p.m. about two miles north of Buckman.

The sheriff's office says 37-year-old Ronald Popp was riding eastbound on 113th Street in Pierz Township when he lost control of his bike and entered the ditch.

Mayo Ambulance transported Popp to North Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

The sheriff's office says Popp was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

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