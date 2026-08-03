RANDALL (WJON News) -- A Cushing man was seriously hurt when his vehicle was hit by a train early Saturday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the city of Randall.

Sixty-two-year-old James Progreba was driving on East 6th Street when his vehicle stalled on the railroad tracks. Progreba was able to get out of his vehicle before it was hit by an Amtrak train.

The sheriff's office says Progreba was hit with debris from the crash and was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Randall Fire & Rescue, Mayo Ambulance and Life Link III.

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