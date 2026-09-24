Teen Driver Injured After Vehicle Strikes Power Pole Near Pierz
PIERZ TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Pierz teenager was hurt in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash near the intersection of 290th Avenue and 113th Street at about 7:40 a.m. The crash scene is about three miles southeast of Pierz in Pierz Township.
The sheriff's office says the 17-year-old driver was traveling north on 290th Avenue when he left the roadway, ran over a road sign, and struck a power pole before coming to a stop.
The boy was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.
The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Fire Department.
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