SWAN RIVER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two teenagers were hurt after crashing their vehicle north of Bowlus on Friday afternoon.

Morrison County Sheriff's deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on 130th Avenue near 65th Street just after 3:00 p.m.

Driver Veers for Deer, and Rolls Vehicle

The sheriff's office says a 17-year-old from Little Falls was driving south on 130th Avenue when he swerved to avoid a deer. The teen lost control, went off the road, and rolled.

Two Teens Escaped Serious Injury

The sheriff's office says both the driver and his 17-year-old passenger from Royalton were both treated at the scene for minor injuries and released.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Bowlus First Response Team. Bowlus Fire and Mayo Ambulance.

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