Motorcycle Crash Injures Little Falls Man on Great River Road
SWAN RIVER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Little Falls man was hurt after crashing his motorcycle on Wednesday afternoon.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a crash on Great River Road just after 4:00 p.m. The location of the incident is approximately six miles south of Little Falls in Swan River Township.
The sheriff's office says the rider entered a curve too fast and crashed
The sheriff's office says 43-year-old Paul Posch was riding his motorcycle southbound when he failed to negotiate a curve, entered the ditch, and was thrown from the bike.
Posch was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.
Authorities are reminding riders to wear helmets
The sheriff's office says he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
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