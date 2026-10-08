SWAN RIVER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Little Falls man was hurt after crashing his motorcycle on Wednesday afternoon.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a crash on Great River Road just after 4:00 p.m. The location of the incident is approximately six miles south of Little Falls in Swan River Township.

The sheriff's office says the rider entered a curve too fast and crashed

The sheriff's office says 43-year-old Paul Posch was riding his motorcycle southbound when he failed to negotiate a curve, entered the ditch, and was thrown from the bike.

Posch was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

Authorities are reminding riders to wear helmets

The sheriff's office says he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

100 best albums of the 21st century, according to critics Stacker set out to find the best albums of the 21st century, compiling data from Metacritic (as of October 2022). We ranked albums according to their Metascore, which represents an aggregation of critic reviews. Gallery Credit: Ellen Wulfhorst, Jacob Osborn

LOOK: Musicians with their own museums Some musicians live on beyond their music. Stacker looked at 25 artists who have at least one museum dedicated to their life and work. Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger