Man Ejected From ATV After Hitting Bump, Strikes Head on Steel Pole

Man Ejected From ATV After Hitting Bump, Strikes Head on Steel Pole

WJON

BELLE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A passenger on an ATV was hurt after being thrown from the machine on Friday evening.

The incident happened at approximately 5:50 p.m. in Belle Prairie Township at a residence off Hawthorne Road.  The location is about three miles east of Little Falls.

Joy ride turns serious when ATV throws passenger

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Zachary Tomsche of Albany was driving with 26-year-old Logan Gerads of Rice riding as a passenger. The ATV hit a bump, causing Gerads to be ejected.

Passenger taken to the hospital

Authorities say Gerads struck his head on a steel pole in the yard and was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The sheriff's office believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.

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Filed Under: morrison county sheriff's office
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