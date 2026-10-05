Man Ejected From ATV After Hitting Bump, Strikes Head on Steel Pole
BELLE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A passenger on an ATV was hurt after being thrown from the machine on Friday evening.
The incident happened at approximately 5:50 p.m. in Belle Prairie Township at a residence off Hawthorne Road. The location is about three miles east of Little Falls.
Joy ride turns serious when ATV throws passenger
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Zachary Tomsche of Albany was driving with 26-year-old Logan Gerads of Rice riding as a passenger. The ATV hit a bump, causing Gerads to be ejected.
Passenger taken to the hospital
Authorities say Gerads struck his head on a steel pole in the yard and was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
The sheriff's office believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.
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