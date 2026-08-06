BELLE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt after crashing his vehicle in rural Morrison County.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Emergency responders were dispatched to a private road east of Highway 371 about three miles north of Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Jason Rau was traveling south on the gravel road when he lost control of his vehicle and slid off the road and into some trees.

Mayo Ambulance transported Rau to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame? Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz