GREEN PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A teenage girl was hurt when the ATV she was riding on crashed. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about 7:25 p.m. last Friday about an ATV crash along Grouse Road in Green Prairie Township, about four miles north of Little Falls.

The Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old girl from Little Falls was driving an ATV in a ditch when she hit a driveway approach at a high speed and was thrown off the vehicle along with her passenger. The passenger, a 13-year-old Little Falls girl, was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries. Both girls were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

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