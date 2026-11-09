LITTLE FALLS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A toddler and her mother were hurt when their vehicle rolled in Morrison County on Friday morning.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a one-vehicle crash just after 11:00 a.m. The incident happened on Haven Road about one mile south of Little Falls.

The sheriff's office says 42-year-old Natasha Zins of Little Falls was heading north on Haven Road when she lost control of the vehicle, went off the road, and rolled. Zins and her three-year-old daughter were taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

The Little Falls Police Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the crash scene.

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