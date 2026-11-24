LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office, along with police departments in the county, recently completed their annual predatory offender registration checks.

There were 59 offenders verified to be compliant in the most recent checks through efforts by the sheriff's office and police departments in Pierz, Motley, and Royalton.

The Little Falls Police Department does its own compliance checks, and those numbers are not reflected in the sheriff's office report.

Level one offenders are the lowest risk category for reoffending, while level three is the highest. There were 24 level one offenders, four level two offenders and one level three offender. There were also 30 offenders without an assigned risk level.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby. Gallery Credit: Stacker

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