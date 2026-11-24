Annual Offender Checks Complete Across Morrison County
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office, along with police departments in the county, recently completed their annual predatory offender registration checks.
There were 59 offenders verified to be compliant in the most recent checks through efforts by the sheriff's office and police departments in Pierz, Motley, and Royalton.
The Little Falls Police Department does its own compliance checks, and those numbers are not reflected in the sheriff's office report.
Level one offenders are the lowest risk category for reoffending, while level three is the highest. There were 24 level one offenders, four level two offenders and one level three offender. There were also 30 offenders without an assigned risk level.
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