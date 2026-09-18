ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The newest mural in the "Alleyway of Art" is finished in downtown St. Cloud. Heidi Jeub of Heijeu Arts headed up the project.

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Community engagement workshops were held over the summer, and a group of volunteers did the actual work in about four to five days.

Mix colors and repeat a pattern over and over again. It's sort of a scallop, I guess; some people say fish scales. It's really mimicking the stucco design that some stucco person did 50-60 years ago.

You can find the mural titled Prism Path in the alley behind Books Revisited.

Prism Path/Jim Maurice Prism Path/Jim Maurice

Jeub says the initial response has been very positive.

What I love is that people came through here saying they wanted to do a mural in their alleyway, or by their place of work. I personally think that it is an awesome way to ignite people's creativity in looking at a space that's neglected and maybe coming up with a creative way to deal with it.

For the past several years, downtown business owners and community leaders have envisioned activating alleyways through public art. Prism Path represents a step toward that vision.

Read More: St. Cloud's Alley Of Art Is Growing, Here's What's Next |

The project was funded by grants from the Central Minnesota Community Foundation and the Downtown Fund.

A separate mural project is also underway right now in the same alley behind the Stihl Wolf building.

New Mural/Jim Maurice New Mural/Jim Maurice

Read More: Moonshine Or Motor Cars, St. Cloud Picks Its Next Mural |