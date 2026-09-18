ALBERTVILLE (WJON News) -- One person was injured in a crash between a car and a semi-truck.

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The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday on Interstate 94 in Albertville. Both vehicles were traveling eastbound when they collided, and the car rolled.

Forty-eight-year-old Wendy Jackson of Fargo was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Forty-one-year-old Gamachu Adam of Blaine was not hurt.