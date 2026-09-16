ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Drivers in west St. Cloud should be aware of some traffic changes starting next week near the site of the new Stearns County Justice Center.

Construction of a sanitary sewer and water main for the complex will begin Monday.

The work will begin along Stearns County Road 134 from County Road 75 to Cypress Road in St. Cloud. The project involves a road shoulder closure with lane shifts. The county's highway department says a portion of Old Highway 52 will also be closed with a detour in place.

Stearns County Stearns County

Drivers are strongly urged to find alternate routes to minimize delays and protect workers in the area.

The work is scheduled to last until the end of October, weather permitting.

The new Justice Center will be located northeast of County Road 75 and County Road 134. The $290-million project will be approximately 428,000 square feet. The project is being funded by a voter-approved 3/8-cent sales tax.

The facility will include a 270-bed jail, the Sheriff's Office, the County Attorney's Office, 11 courtrooms, judges' chambers, and Emergency Management.

The new complex is scheduled to open in 2029.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

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