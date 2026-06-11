Stearns County is in search of more foster parents. Commissioner Tarryl Clark joined me on WJON to discuss the need for more individuals to step up to become foster parents. She says there are times when families are in crisis where children might be in need and they cannot live at home. Clark says the goal always is for families to stay together but sometimes the child needs to leave the home at least for period of time.

Foster Parents

Clark says foster parenting can be challenging but is very rewarding. Foster parents do receive financial assistance for the work they do. Learn more about foster parenting in Stearns County.

Kraemer Lake

At Kraemer Lake Park tonight (Thursday) from 5:30-6:30pm there is a hike being done in conjunction with the Stearns History Museum called "Hiking through History". Clark says it is a 1.5 mile hike. She says improvements are planned for Kraemer Lake Park this summer. The improvements include; an additional entrance to the park, added parking lot, picnic shelter, paved trail to get to the fishing pier and bathrooms. Kraemer Lake is a 195-acre recreational lake and park located in St. Joseph Township, just 2 miles southwest of St. Joseph and under 20 miles from St. Cloud.

Justice Center

The ground breaking for the new Stearns County Justice Center will take place at 1pm today (Thursday). Clark says the construction process will take years with the expected move in to be in 2029.

322nd Street Improvements

The State Legislature included money to repair 322nd Street on the northwest portion of St. Cloud where part of the road is in St. Cloud while other portions are in 2 townships. Clark says this isn't a county road but they've been advocating for money for this project for awhile. The city of St. Cloud has agreed to administer the improvements. Clark says this money from the state isn't enough but Congressman Emmer and Senator Klobuchar are working to get Federal dollars that could go toward the project.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tarryl Clark, click below.