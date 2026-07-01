STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) -- A Stearns County road construction project starting next week will force traffic to detour around the work zone.

Work crews will begin reconstruction on County Road 169 North of Melrose on Monday.

Drivers will be detoured around the work zone between County Road 13 and County Road 168.

The work includes a bridge removal, culvert replacements, road reconstruction, paving, and turf establishment.

The detour will be posted and is expected to be in place through September. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes to minimize delays.

The dates and timeframes of construction are weather-dependent.

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