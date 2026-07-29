Stearns County road crews have been working on 35 miles of resurfacing projects this summer. Stearns County Commissioner Tarryl Clark joined me on WJON and says those crews recently completed those resurfacing projects in early July. She says the dry weather helped contribute to the speed of the process. The CSAH 2 reconstruction project between St. Stephen and Rice is progressing well, according to Clark. She says crews have completed the earth work and grating with the expectation that the road will be open to traffic with a paved surface before September 11.

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Justice Center

Work continues on the site of the new Stearns County Justice Center on the west side of St. Cloud. Clark says work has started on the foundation and she's excited about the progress that is being made.

Homeless

Clark is aware of the homeless population challenges in the St. Cloud area. She says the county has outreach workers and they work with surrounding counties and the city of St. Cloud to develop strategies and options to help find housing for individuals without it. Clark is excited for the new Avivo Village that is being constructed on 1st Street South in St. Cloud. She is especially concerned about the approximately 800 homeless children in the St Cloud area. Clark explains the county is working with these families to find solutions.

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Primary Election

The primary election will take place on Tuesday August 11. Clark reminds Stearns County residents to vote on the day of the election or early at St. Cloud City Hall or at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tarryl Clark, click below.