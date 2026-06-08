Stearns County’s Justice Center Groundbreaking Set for Thursday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Justice Center this week.
County commissioners will join other dignitaries in a formal event to kick off construction of a new $290-million complex.
The 428,000 square-foot facility includes a new 270-bed jail, 11 courtrooms, a new sheriff's office, and a county attorney's office.
The land is located northeast of the intersection of County Road 75 and County Road 134, formerly in St. Joseph Township. It was annexed into the city of St. Cloud, which is a requirement because St. Cloud is the county seat.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.
The project will be paid for through a 3/8-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2024.
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