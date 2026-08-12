Domestic Violence training has been done statewide for many years. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON. She says Stearns County brings prosecutors from around the state every fall to work on domestic violence prosecution. Kendall says for the first time, they are also inviting law enforcement. She says there is a whole new generation of prosecutors and officers that need to learn policies and procedures to best deal with these cases and the investigation process.

Felonies For Young People

As of August 1, a child under the age of 13 cannot be prosecuted in the State of Minnesota for a crime of a delinquency. Kendall says they have prepared for cases like the one that occurred last week at Coborns on Cooper Avenue, where an 11-year old allegedly stabbed an 18-year victim. She says we have an average of 60 felonies committed by 11 and 12 year-olds every year in Stearns County with an average of 25 of those being violent. Kendall says lots of evaluations take place with young people involved in felonies that include attempts at keeping the public safe and making sure this type of thing doesn't happen again.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Training Academy

The St. Cloud Police Department has developed their own training academy. Kendall says the individuals in training testify with the attorneys office with mock reports, cross examine themes and they run scenarios. She says this gives people a chance to make decisions in real time with real people. Kendall believes this is a good way for her lawyers to see situations they could see in real situations. She says this academy is helpful for both her employees and the young staff with St. Cloud PD.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Janelle Kendall, click below.