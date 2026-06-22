Fireworks in Minnesota; What’s Legal and What isn’t

With the 4th of July coming up, fireworks are being shot off often in Minnesota in the evenings. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON. She indicates violators of Minnesota's fireworks laws rarely make it to her office with most of these offenses fall in the misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor category. Kendall indicates non professionals shooting off fireworks are also taking the risk of injuring themselves and/or setting buildings on fire.

Specifically Prohibited By Law in Minnesota:

Firecrackers, torpedoes, missiles, skyrockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, daygo bombs, chasers, parachutes. mines and shells.

Specifically Permitted By Law in Minnesota:

Wire or wood sparklers of not more than 100 grams of pyrotechnic composition per item.

Ground-based sparkling devices which are non-explosive and non-aerial (fireworks packaging doesn’t leave the ground).

Contain 75 grams or less of pyrotechnic powder / chemical mixture per tube or a total of 500 grams or less for multiple tube items.

Approved consumer fireworks include fountains, cones, illuminating torches, wheels, ground spinners, flitter sparklers, flashing signals / strobes, snakes, glow worms, trick noisemakers, party poppers, and snappers.

Grant Money Coming In

Stearns County has received a renewal grant of almost $1 Million to help fight human trafficking. Kendall says this money will completely fund their investigators. Kendall indicates they had more success with their human trafficking task force than other locations in the state, which is why they received more money than what they requested.

Trafficking Task Force

Kendall says many of the investigators who've been working with their task force have been promoted due to their success. She says the money from the grant goes completely to law enforcement and Kendall is excited about their ability to have investigators continuing to work in this. She explains this grant will keep them going for the next 2-3 years.

County Attorney Hiring

The Stearns County Attorney's office is hiring. Kendall says they are looking for attorneys because she keeps losing them to judicial opportunities. She says they are looking for young people that they can train the way they would like. Kendall says two of their summer law clerks are local, which she also likes. Stearns County currently has 2 vacancies in their attorney's office.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Janelle Kendall, click below.