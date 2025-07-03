Fourth of July fireworks are on tap for St. Cloud Friday night.

Those fireworks may show themselves in a couple different ways.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a hot, hot day Friday.

And it could be rainy and stormy by fireworks time.

The Independence Day forecast -- "20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm." Lots of sunshine, but hot temperatures around 91 -- and heat index values as hot as 96, says the Twin Cities National Weather Service Forecast for the St. Cloud area.

Winds out of the south southwest 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph, the forecast continued.

Friday night, there's a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Then after 1 a.m., showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Rain chance is pegged at 80%. And we could see betwen a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch.

But will showers and thunderstorms wash out Independence Day festivities Friday night?

Accuweather says it'll be hot and sunny through the 4 pm hour. Clouds will start rolling in in late afternoon. And thunderstorms are likely after 7 pm.

The big fireworks display over the Mississippi River in St. Cloud happens at 10 p.m. And while the rain may let up by showtime, temps will be around 80 and it will be very humid with humidity feeling downright tropical.

Hot, sticky and possibly stormy.

Plan accordingly.