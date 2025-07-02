The 4th of July offers many traditions with the most consistent involving fireworks displays. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to focus on locations throughout the state to watch fireworks.

Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in 2025

Wherever you plan to spend the holiday, there is sure to be a fireworks show nearby. Here is a roundup of displays from every region.

Albert Lea

Enjoy the July Jamboree’s highlights: parade, fireworks on July 4 at 10 p.m. over Fountain and Albert Lea Lakes, live music on Fountain, Bayside Ski Show, 4th of July Car Show, 112 Street Dance, Boat Parade, food vendors, and more.

Aurora

Celebrate the week-long Aurora Patriotic Days with a fireworks display at Red Top on July 3 at 10 p.m.

Austin

Find food trucks, bingo, live music, a beer garden, and more at Austin's Freedom Fest. Fireworks will take place July 4 at 10 p.m. in the Bandshell Community Park.

Bemidji

The Annual Water Carnival is organized by the Bemidji Jaycees. A celebrated feature of this event is the Red, White & BOOM Firework Spectacular, which will illuminate the skies over Lake Bemidji on July 4 at dusk. For optimal viewing of the fireworks, we recommend heading to the southern end of Lake Bemidji.

Bloomington

Commemorate Independence Day with a grand fireworks display at the Summer Fete in Bloomington's Normandale Lake Park on July 3. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and conclude at 10:30 p.m., culminating with a fireworks show at nightfall.

Cannon Falls

The Cannon Valley Fair is a beloved community event featuring a lively midway, grandstand demolition derbies, and additional entertainment. The fireworks display will occur on the fair's complimentary grounds admission day, July 4, beginning at dusk.

Coon Rapids

Celebrate Independence Day with three days of free events, culminating with a fireworks display on July 4 at 10 p.m. on the grounds of the Coon Rapids Ice Center. Some seating will also be available on the grounds of Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

Crosby

The Cuyuna Lakes community holds a memorable celebration, July 4; prepare to enjoy a day full of patriotic festivities, family-friendly events, delectable cuisine, and a stunning fireworks show - all leading up to the impressive fireworks display over Serpent Lake at dusk.

Crosslake

Crosslake's annual Fourth of July fireworks display kicks off at 10:10 p.m. on July 5. View the fireworks from the shores of Cross Lake or on the water, and be sure to tune into Skeeter 101.5 FM shortly before dusk to enjoy this year's show choreographed to music.

Detroit Lakes

There will be a visually impressive fireworks presentation on the evening of July 4. Attendees are invited to bring a blanket or chair and watch the show at the picturesque Mile Long City Beach. The display will be enhanced with fireworks launched from three barges on Detroit Lake, commencing at 10 p.m.

Duluth

Fourth Fest takes place in Bayfront Festival Park, on July 4; gates open at 4 p.m. for an evening of live music, tasty food offerings, refreshing beverages, and a diverse selection of craft vendors. This community event is free to attend and culminates with the largest fireworks display in the area at 10:10 p.m.

Eagan

Catch fireworks during Funfest on July 4 at 10 p.m. The celebration takes place at the Eagan Community Center Festival Grounds.

Edina

The Edina fireworks display will be held at Rosland Park on July 4, starting at 10 p.m. Participants can enjoy snacks from food trucks and live music entertainment in Rosland Park from 8 to 10 p.m.

Excelsior

Celebrate Independence Day and enjoy the only public fireworks display over Lake Minnetonka. Explore downtown Excelsior and support local businesses and find a spot in Commons Park or near the water to see the fireworks at dusk on July 4.

Ely

If you're celebrating up north this year, check out the fireworks show above Miners Lake on July 4 at 10 p.m.

Eveleth

Head to Eveleth where you can dance to live music before the fireworks show, "Thunder Over Eveleth", will light up the World's Largest Hockey Stick on July 3 at 10:15 p.m.

Isanti

Fireworks will be displayed following the Jubilee Days Parade on July 11 at 10 p.m. over Bluebird Park, with vendors and food trucks available for attendees.

Lake City

Attend the Annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration in Lake City. The fireworks will be launched from the marina. Enjoy the fireworks display from land at Ohuta Park, the harbor, and along the Riverwalk or bring your boat to watch from the water on July 4 at dusk.

Lakeville

Enjoy this year's fireworks display at dusk on July 4, which helps kick off the PAN-O-PROG ("Panorama of Progress") festival.

Madelia

Madelia's annual summer Park Days festival features a parade, live music, family-friendly activities, shopping opportunities, a variety of Delicious Food options, and a Beer Garden showcasing Madelia's local Brew Masters. All of this will take place in the beautiful Watona Park. The fireworks display on July 11 starts at 10 p.m. followed by live music till they "shut the power off".

Madison

Madison's Stinker Days & Dragon Fest celebration kicks off July 12 and includes fun for the whole family, the fireworks display closes out the festival on July 12 at dusk.

Mankato

Enjoy fireworks in Riverfront Park on July 4 at 10 p.m. synced to music from Radio Mankato stations KXLP, KATO and KDOG; gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks can also be viewed from Veteran's Memorial Bridge.

Maple Grove

Celebrate summer with a spectacular fireworks display July 19 at dusk. The show will take place near Central Park Pond and will begin shortly after sunset. Bring your family and enjoy this impressive celebration.

Nisswa

The Freedom Day celebration on July 3 features a parade, live music, a children's carnival, and concludes with a fireworks display at dusk.

Owatonna

The annual Patriot Skies fireworks display will be held July 4 at 10 p.m. at the Steele County Fairgrounds.

Pequot Lakes

The Stars and Stripes Days fireworks display will be held July 3 at dusk at Pequot Lakes High School practice field. Some of the best viewing locations are Trailside Parks, Pequot Lakes School and the TDS parking lot.

Richfield

Richfield organizes an event to commemorate the Fourth of July, culminating on July 4 with a dazzling fireworks display that illuminates the night sky. The pyrotechnic show will begin promptly at 10 p.m. and is anticipated to last for over 20 minutes.

Shakopee

Canterbury Park is pleased to announce a family-friendly event scheduled for July 3. The celebration will include live racing, musical entertainment, face painting, pony rides, and other engaging activities. Following the races at 10 p.m., there will be a spectacular fireworks display that can be enjoyed from the comfort of the outdoor seating.

Spicer

Come out to Saulsbury Beach at dusk on July 4 to view the annual fireworks display above Green Lake. Enjoy the show by boat, in your car or sitting on blankets and chairs around the lake.

St. Louis Park

Find concessions, vendors and live entertainment from DJ Bob in Aquila Park, plus fireworks promptly at 10 p.m. on July 3.

Tofte

Celebrate the holiday with live music, kid's games, food vendors, and fireworks at dusk on July 4 in Tofte Town Park.

Waconia

The Lake Waconia Fireworks Festival is a cherished July 4 tradition in Waconia commences at dusk. The fireworks are best viewed from Lake Waconia Regional Park, Lola's Lakehouse, InTowne Marina, Sovereign Estate Winery, Vandy's Grille, or if you have boat you can enjoy the show on the waters of Lake Waconia.

Warroad

Celebrate with food trucks, lumberjack shows, games and local beers from Lake of the Woods Brewing Company. The Johnny Holm Band will provide live music leading up to the fireworks when they light up the sky on July 4 at dusk.