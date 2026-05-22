ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Rotary Club of St. Cloud has handed out 12 $1,000 scholarships for higher education to high school students in the greater St. Cloud area.

The funds are from The Rotary Foundation.

Juniors and seniors who were active members of Interact were invited to apply for scholarships, with service to the community being a strong component of the selection process.

Juniors: Susannah Malmanger (Apollo High School), Shyla Gordon (Apollo High School), Alexa Gorder (Apollo High School), Selma Zayouna (St. John’s Preparatory School), Violet Ditter (St. John’s Preparatory School), and Amina Mohamed (Tech High School).

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Pictured above are this year's senior scholarship recipients.

Class of 2026 Seniors: Grant Schneider (Cathedral High School), Aquiliana Wolf (St. John’s Preparatory School), Ella Matzke (Apollo High School), Madelyn Weekley (Apollo High School), Addison Mondloch (Cathedral High School), Usha Ratha (Tech High School).

Since 2016, this marks a total of $94,000 given locally in scholarships by The Rotary Foundation.