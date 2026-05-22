MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has announced criminal charges against 15 people for fraud and stealing $90 million dollars from the state of Minnesota.

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Colin McDonald is the Assistant Attorney General for the National Fraud Enforcement Division.

"The fraud here in Minnesota is shocking. Our cases today involve seven different state managed Medicaid programs that have been systematically pilfered by fraudsters who treated Minnesota run programs as their personal piggy bank."

McDonald talked about the scope of this fraud case.

"Today's charges are unprecedented. They include the highest loss amount ever charged in a Medicaid case in Minnesota and the largest autism fraud scheme ever charged by the Department of Justice."

The feds say they have now deferred $350 million dollars from Minnesota Medicaid program as it waits for revalidation from the state on its services.