ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Community Education summer booklet is available now.

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Adult Enrichment Coordinator Dan Stoterau says a new class they are offering is "Beginner Dungeons & Dragons".

It's sort of a role-playing game where you create a character, and you roll dice, and you go on this adventure together and conquer various quests. If you are a board gamer, this is definitely something for you.

The first class is scheduled from June 9th to June 30th. The second class is scheduled from July 21st to August 18th. Both are four sessions from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Tech High School. The cost is $89.

Stoterau says there are several new fused glass classes.

We're working with Michael's Stained Glass Studio on the south side of town. Their classes are popping off this year. They do some cool stuff with mosaics and fused glass.

Some of the classes coming up in June include "Fused Glass Patriotic Gnome", "Fused Glass Patriotic Jewelry", "Intro to Stained Glass Lead Technique", and "Mosaic Garden Stake".

You can spice up your dinner recipes this summer. St. Cloud Community Education is offering several new cooking classes. Soterau says once you sign up for the class you are interested in, you'll be sent a recipe and a shopping list before the day of the class.

Then you and your friends and family can sit in your kitchen and have a good time. Maybe enjoy some wine while you are making hand-pulled noodles from scratch, Thai Street Food, Chicken Bulgogi Bibimbap a Korean Street Food, or Instant Pot Butter Chicken and Homemade Naan.

The classes are done live on Zoom with you in your own kitchen. They cost $35 for each class.

You can also get your finances in order with a number of new classes being offered through St. Cloud Community Education.

These have been some of my most popular classes this summer, which I was a little bit surprised about. I guess there are a lot of people who are interested in making sure they are taking care of themselves and their families.

Stoterau says "Home Buying and Selling" is on June 15th, "So, You're Thinking About Leaving Minnesota? An Attorney's Perspective On How To Do It" is on June 16th, and "How to Pay for the Nursing Home: An Attorney's Perspective" is on July 16th.

If you did not see the Community Education summer booklet in your mailbox, you can pick up a copy at Quarryview Education Center. You can also register for all classes online on their website.