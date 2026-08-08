TOWN BALL PLAYOFFS - SATURDAY:

CLASS A

REGION ONE

ANDOVER ACES 8 MONTICELLO POLECATS 3

The Aces outhit the Polecats fourteen to six, including a home run, two doubles, five walks, and eight who collected hits. The Aces starting pitcher was No. 35; he threw three innings, gave up one hit, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Logan Nistler threw two innings; he gave up three hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Andrew Rakow threw four innings; he gave up two hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Aces' offense was led by Ty McGee, who went 2-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Tyler Brick went 2-4 for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Sam Ploasz went 1-4 for an RBI, and he had a walk and scored two runs. Nick Carlson went 2-5, and he scored two runs, and Tyler Leunau went 2-5 with a stolen base. Jordan Holt went 2-4 with a double, he had a walk, and scored a run, and Benji Bruce was credited with an RBI. Jake Dumjovie went 2-4, and he scored a run, and Paul Dylong went 1-4 with a stolen base and he had a walk.

The Polecats' starting pitcher was Dallas Miller; he threw seven innings, gave up thirteen hits, six runs, three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Isaiah Terinden threw two innings; he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Polecats' offense was led by Max Robinson, who went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs and he had a walk. Cale Holthaus went 3-4 with a walk, and he scored two runs, and Brock Holthaus went 1-5 for an RBI. Adam Brenny was hit by a pitch, Jason Axelberg had a stolen base and three walks, and he scored a run. Caden King and Brayden Hanson both had a walk.

TOWN BALL PLAYOFFS - FRIDAY:

CLASS A

REGION ONE

ANDOVER ACES 8 MONTICELLO POLECATS 3

CLASS B PLAYOFFS

(DISTRICT 1/COLD SPRING)

PRINCETON PANTHERS 7 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6

The Panthers and the Springers both collected ten hits, including a triple and two doubles, and eight hits. The Panthers put up one run early, and it stayed that way till they added three more. The Springers put up five runs in the seventh with five hits and a pair of runs to take the lead. The Panthers put up two runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead. Their starting pitcher was Brent Tholen; he threw six innings, gave up six hits, four runs, and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Spitt threw two innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Damon Rademacher threw one inning; he gave up one hit, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Panthers' offense was led by Eli Gibbs; he went 1-3 with a triple for three RBIs, he had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored a run. Gehrig Scheffel went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and Nolan Spence went 1-5 for an RBI. Nick Spitt went 1-3 with a double; he had a walk and scored a run, and Brent Tholen went 2-3 with a walk and scored two runs. Tyson Dusosky went 2-4, and he scored a run, and Cam Jensen went 1-3 with a walk. Tanner Kinney went 1-4, and he scored a run, and Jake Carlson scored a run.

The Springers' starting pitcher was Jack Arnold; he threw seven innings, gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks, and recorded seven strikeouts. Paul Dorr threw two innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, and one walk.

The Springers' offense was led by Joe Dempsey, who went 1-5 with a home run for three RBIs, and Nolan VanLoy went 2-4 for an RBI and scored a run. Brady Schafer went 1-4 for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Brad Olson went 2-4 with a walk. Cal Haying went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run, and Drew VanLoy went 2-5, and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 1-5, and he scored a run; Jace Griffin was credited for an RBI, and Breck Richter had a stolen base, and he scored a run.

CLASS B

DISTRICT 4

AVON LAKERS 11 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 0

The Lakers outhit the Steves nine to one, including two home runs, two doubles, two sacrifice flies and nine walks. The Lakers' starting pitcher was Elian Mezquita; he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, three walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Drew Lieser closed it out with two innings of relief; he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by manager Caleb Curry; he went 2-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he had two stolen bases, two walks, and he scored two runs. Nolan Dumonceaux went 2-3 with a home run for three RBIs; he had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored two runs. Reese Gregory went 1-4 for an RBI, and he had a stolen base, and Henry Schloe had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Carter Holthaus went 1-3 with a double; he had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored a run, and Elliot Burnett went 1-4. Travis Cariveau went 1-1 for an RBI, two walks, and he scored two runs, and Kadyn Mork went 1-3 with a double; he had a walk and scored a run. Ryan Janzen was hit by a pitch; he had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored two runs.

The Steves' starting pitcher was Jack Greenlun; he threw five innings, gave up six hits, eight runs, seven walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Nick Krippner threw one inning in relief; he gave up three hits, three runs, and two walks. Their offense was led by Brody Sabin he went 1-2. Matt Meyer, Jack Greenlun, and Andrew Wollak all had a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 2 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 1

The Lumberjacks were outhit by the Rebels twelve to six, including a pair of doubles, six walks, and solid defense, in this eleven-inning battle. The Lumberjacks' starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich; he threw 6 2/3 innings, gave up eight hits, one run, four walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Drew Beier threw 4 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks' offense was led by Chuck Hackett, who went 3-5 with a double and scored two runs, and Brett Leabch, who went 1-5 with a double. Joe Ziwicki went 1-4 with a walk, and Drew Beier went 1-5. Ted Rasmussen had three walks, and Mitch Keeler and Trey Emmerich both had a walk.

The Rebels' starting pitcher was Jack Schafer, who threw five innings. He gave up one hit, four walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tyler Gruye threw 5 2/3 innings; he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Rebels' offense was led by Alex Haapajoki, who went 3-6 with a double, and Eli Roberts went 3-6 and scored a run. Will Sather and Gus Lund both went 1-5 with a double, and Mason Agir had two walks. Jack Tieman went 1-4; he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Nick Jelacie went 2-5, and Wyatt Gabrielson went 1-4 with two walks.

CLASS C

REGION 1

MORA BLUE DEVILS 3 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 2

The Blue Devils were outhit by the River Cats eight to four; they played very solid defense. Their starting pitcher, Derek Graves, threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Blue Devils' offense was led by Bryce Norby, who was credited with two RBIs, and Logan Graves went 1-4 with a stolen base and scored a run. Mike McKee, Austin Peterson and Ryan Vansomeren all went 1-3. Nathan Nelson had a stolen base, three walks, and scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Ty Carper, who threw eight innings. He gave up four singles, three runs, three walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jaxon Kenning; he went 3-4 with a home run for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Bryan McCallum went 2-3 for an RBI, and he had a walk. Zach Okonek went 2-4 with a double, and Zeus Schlegel went 1-4.

CLASS C

REGION 6

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 6 ROCKFORD CROWS 2

The Brewers outhit the Crows seven to six, including one double and six hits. Their starting pitcher was righty Reed Pfannenstein; he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Jake Stalboerger gave up one run and three walks, and JT Harren threw one inning; he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers' offense was led by Jake Stalboerger, who went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs. Derrik Orth went 1-2 for an RBI; he had two walks, and he scored two runs. Ethan Peters went 2-4 for an RBI, and Josh Lanctot went 1-4 for an RBI. Sam Iten went 1-3 with a stolen base, one walk, and he scored a run, and JT Harren was credited with an RBI. Luke Harren went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run; Ethyn Fruth was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Noah Young scored a run.

The Crows' starting pitcher was Max Edwards; he threw 4 2/3 innings, gave up six hits, five runs, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Mike Hucovski threw 1/3 inning; he retired one batter, and Mike Nelson threw three innings; he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Crows' offense was led by Rowan Dodge, who went 2-4 for an RBI; he had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored a run. Riley Moran went 1-4 for an RBI, and Nolan Perry went 1-4 with a walk. Aiden Smith and Andrew Oldenburg both went 1-4. Mike Nelson had two walks, and he scored a run; Max Edwards and Ryan Schutter had a walk.

CLASS C

REGION 8

ATWATER CHUCKERS 6 NLS SPICER TWINS 1

The Chuckers outhit the Twins six to one, including five walks, two doubles and very solid defense. The Chuckers' starting pitcher, Josh Kingery, threw nine innings; he earned the win. He gave up nine singles, one run, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Chuckers' offense was led by Carson McCain; he went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored one run. Jonas Morrison went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and Jon Broman was credited for two RBIs and had a walk. David Kingery went 2-4 with a stolen base, one walk, and he scored a run, and Josh Kingery went 1-2 with three walks, and he scored a run. Jack Peterson went 1-5, Jaxon Biehm went 1-5 and he scored a run, and Brody Straumann was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and he scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher was Cayden Hansen; he threw seven innings, gave up eight hits, six runs, five walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts. A draftee from Norway Lake, Jared Cortez, threw two innings; he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Twins' offense was led by Hunter Magnuson, who went 2-3 for an RBI and a walk, and Nolan Johnson went 3-5 with a stolen base. Jordan Ellingson and Cayden Hansen both went 1-5. Sam Etterman went 1-4, and he scored a run; Mike Danielson went 1-4, and Jake Rambow was hit by a pitch.

CLASS C

REGION 9

RANDALL CUBS 8 ST. WENDELL SAINTS 0

The Cubs outhit the Saints eleven to six, including two doubles, eight walks, and seven collecting hits. The Cubs starting pitcher was Adam Nibauer; he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Garret Lindberg, 1-3 with a double for three RBIs, two walks, and he scored two runs. Nate Benning went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, two walks, and he scored a run. Kyle Petrshick went 1-4 for three RBIs, and Brett Strack went 2-4 and scored a run. Chuck Strack went 1-4 for an RBI; he had a walk, scored a run, and Matt Otremba went 2-4, and he scored a run. Alex Gwost went 2-5, and he scored a run, and Zach Gwost had three walks and he scored a run.

The Saints' starting pitcher was Carter Voss; he threw four innings, gave up four hits, three runs, five walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Chase Lyon gave up six hits, one run, and one walk. Nate Psyck threw two innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints' offense was led by Jacob Worlie, who went 1-4 with a double, and Zack Cekalla went 1-3; he was hit by a pitch and had a stolen base. Brandon Dickmann went 2-4, and Tyler Huls went 2-4 with two stolen bases. Carter Voss went 1-4, and Austin Dickmann was hit by a pitch.

CLASS C PLAYOFF

(REGION 6C/DASSEL)

LITCHFIELD BLUES 12 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 3

The Blues outhit the Lakers twelve to ten, including three doubles, six walks, and eight who collected hits. The Blues starting pitcher was Avery Liestman, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts. Joey Hyde threw two innings in relief; he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Blues offense was led by Jack Ramthan; he went 2-4 with a double for four RBIs, and he scored a run. Winky Estrada went 1-4 for two RBIs; he had a walk and he scored a run. Owen Boerena went 1-4 for an RBI; he had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored two runs. Bennett Lechner went 1-4 for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Caden Biesemer went 2-5 with a double, and he scored two runs, and Jake Jones went 1-5 for an RBI. Eric Hulterstrum went 1-2 with a double for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Tony Baumann went 1-3 with a stolen base, two walks, and he scored two runs, and Ben Olson scored a run.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Mitch Weineke; he threw one inning, gave up five hits, five runs, and one walk. Adam Braun threw five innings; he gave up seven hits, seven runs, five walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Nick Schmitt threw 1 2/3 innings; he retired the five batters he faced.

The Lakers' offense was led by Alex Lenzmeier, who went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, and Justin Kunkel went 2-4. Adam Braun went 2-4 for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Nick Schmitt went 1-4 with a double. Andrew Schmitt went 1-3; he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Devin Waldorf went 1-4, and he scored a run, and Max Fuchs went 1-5.