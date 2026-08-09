DELANO (WJON News) -- A crash on Saturday afternoon sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened a little before 2:00 p.m. in Delano.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car being driven by 69-year-old Leann Stark of Loretto was going east on Highway 12, and a transit Ambulance being driven by 25-year-old Jack Liska of Excelsior was going west on the highway when they crashed in the intersection near County Road 139.

Stark was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Liska was not hurt in the crash.

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