Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash Near Delano

DELANO -- One person was hurt in a crash near Delano Friday afternoon. The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 12 and Eaken Avenue in Franklin Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorcycle was going east on Highway 12 when traffic stopped for a school bus and the motorcycle hit the back of a stopped SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle, 29-year-old Cole Klaustermeier of Monticello, was taken to Waconia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 47-year-old Amy Carlson Rohlin of Buffalo, was not hurt.