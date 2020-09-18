Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash Near Delano

DELANO -- One person was hurt in a crash near Delano Friday afternoon. The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 12 and Eaken Avenue in Franklin Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorcycle was going east on Highway 12 when traffic stopped for a school bus and the motorcycle hit the back of a stopped SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle, 29-year-old Cole Klaustermeier of Monticello, was taken to Waconia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 47-year-old Amy Carlson Rohlin of Buffalo, was not hurt.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Crash, Delano, State Patrol, wright county
Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top