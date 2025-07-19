DELANO (WJON News) -- Four people were hurt in a crash in Delano on Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 4:20 p.m., a Ford pickup being driven by 77-year-old Roland Ryan of South Haven was going east on Highway 12. Meanwhile, a Toyota pickup being driven by 24-year-old Mary Yang of Rockford was going south on 13th Street when she and Ryan crashed in the intersection.

Yang and a passenger in her vehicle, 26-year-old Yosselin Gonzalez of Maple Plain, were both hurt and treated at the scene. Ryan and a passenger in his truck, 64-year-old Maureen Ryan of South Haven, were both taken to the Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

