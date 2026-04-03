WATAB TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was critically hurt after a crash on Highway 10 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 10 near 60th Street NW, north of Sauk Rapids, at around 2:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 61-year-old Paul Boeckermann of Pequot Lakes was eastbound on Highway 10 when he hit a deer. The collision disabled his car.

A short time later, a car driven by 38-year-old Thomas Schultz of St. Cloud, possibly hit a deer and then collided with Boeckermann's car.

Boeckermann was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Schultz was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

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