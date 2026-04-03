Serious Crash on Highway 10 Leaves Man Critically Injured
WATAB TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was critically hurt after a crash on Highway 10 early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on Highway 10 near 60th Street NW, north of Sauk Rapids, at around 2:30 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 61-year-old Paul Boeckermann of Pequot Lakes was eastbound on Highway 10 when he hit a deer. The collision disabled his car.
A short time later, a car driven by 38-year-old Thomas Schultz of St. Cloud, possibly hit a deer and then collided with Boeckermann's car.
Boeckermann was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Schultz was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The ’90s Are Back: Let's Look at the Famous Faces Who Made the Decade Iconic
Feeling nostalgic for the ’90s? Take a look at the faces and styles that defined the era — back when the world was on the verge of Y2K and social media didn’t exist.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
27 Things You’ll Instantly Recognize If You Grew Up a Country Kid
From back-of-the-truck rides to farm chores, loud summer nights, and learning that some “pets” become dinner, these are the moments every country kid remembers.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: The Most Iconic Magazine Covers of the '80s and '90s
From Demi Moore’s groundbreaking pregnancy portrait to Janet Jackson’s provocative Rolling Stone cover — and even "Bat Boy" makes an appearance — these unforgettable ’80s and ’90s magazine moments defined pop culture and captured an era before the internet took over.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz