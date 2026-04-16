ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when a pickup and a Freightliner Chassis Bus collided in Elk River on Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 10 and 171st Street just before 11:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup driven by 19-year-old Dylan Davidson of Andover was eastbound on Highway 10 while the Freightliner was traveling on 171st Avenue NW. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Davidson was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Freightliner driver, 56-year-old Steven Radeke of Becker, was not hurt.

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