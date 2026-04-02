BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Buffalo on Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 25 just after 9:00 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 31-year-old Oscar Aguilar of Howard Lake was southbound on Highway 25. Meanwhile, an SUV driven by 31-year-old Jasmine Moore of Annandale was heading north.

The patrol says Moore was turning westbound on to Highway 55 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

Aguilar and Moore's passenger, 49-year-old Teresa Muse of St. Paul, were both taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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