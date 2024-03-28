Highway 25 in Buffalo to Close for Road Construction

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A short stretch of highway in the city of Buffalo will close starting Monday so a road construction project can be completed.

Traffic will be detoured around Highway 25 between Montrose Boulevard and Settlers Parkway through mid-June. The work started in 2023 and includes new city utilities, pedestrian sidewalks, and community areas along Buffalo Lake.

Access will be maintained for those who visit Buffalo and for people who live and work there. However, drivers should expect changes.

Any work after mid-June will be done under traffic.

Also, Wright County will be building a roundabout this summer at Highway 25 and 35th Street NE. Highway 25 will close at that intersection and drivers will be detoured via County Road 37 to County Road 12 to Highway 55. The project is expected to start in late May or early June and be completed by September 27th.

