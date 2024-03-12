Major Road Construction Project in St. Cloud Resumes Monday

Major Road Construction Project in St. Cloud Resumes Monday

MnDOT

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A dry and warm winter is allowing crews to begin work on the Highway 10/Highway 23 road construction project earlier than planned.

Originally scheduled to start in April, the project will now get underway starting on Monday, March 18th.

It takes some time to set up a work zone, but drivers on Highway 23 should expect traffic to be switched over to the newly built westbound lanes from Lincoln Avenue Southeast to 25th Avenue Southeast.

Highway 10 traffic will be switched over to the newly constructed eastbound lanes between 15th Avenue Southeast and Benton Drive Southeast.

The 4th Street Southeast intersection remains closed as crews resume work on a new bridge over Highway 10 at that location.

Also, the remaining two access ramps at the interchange will be closed prompting a detour.

The two-year $43.7-million project is scheduled to be completed by November 1st.

MnDOT
