Highway 25 Reconstruction Project Open House on Thursday

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A major road construction project between Monticello and Buffalo won't begin until 2026, but MnDOT officials are holding an open house this week to discuss the plans.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will reconstruct seven miles of Highway 25, replace pipes, improve ditch drainage, and construct roundabouts at County Road 37 and Catlin Street.

Wright County will be building a roundabout at Highway 25 and 35th Street Northeast in Buffalo this year that will require a detour.

The open house for the $15-million project will be on Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Wright County Highway Department in Buffalo.

