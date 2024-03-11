Highway 25 Reconstruction Project Open House on Thursday
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A major road construction project between Monticello and Buffalo won't begin until 2026, but MnDOT officials are holding an open house this week to discuss the plans.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will reconstruct seven miles of Highway 25, replace pipes, improve ditch drainage, and construct roundabouts at County Road 37 and Catlin Street.
Wright County will be building a roundabout at Highway 25 and 35th Street Northeast in Buffalo this year that will require a detour.
The open house for the $15-million project will be on Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Wright County Highway Department in Buffalo.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Stearns County Ramping Up Sales Tax Campaign for Justice Center
- St. Cloud Planning University Drive Improvements in 2024
- Minnesota Deer Harvest Down Overall in 2023
- Construction: Highway Project Scheduled Along Mille Lacs Lake
- Highway 23 Project in East-Central MN to Prompt Detours
Come With Us and Visit Clearwater, MN in Pictures
LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita
Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.
Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard
LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks
Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.
Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.
Gallery Credit: Alexander Raeburn