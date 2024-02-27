Minnesota Deer Harvest Down Overall in 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Fewer Minnesota hunters harvested a white-tailed deer last fall than the year before.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the harvest was down 8% in 2023 compared to 2022 and 14% less than the five-year average.
Hunters harvested 158,678 deer last year compared to 172,265 the year before.
The greatest decreases continued to be in the northern part of the state where the harvest was down 21% in the northeastern region and 8% in the northwest.
Central Minnesota hunters saw a 30% success rate by shooting 75,902 deer across the permit area. Overall, there was a 32% success rate in the state.
Chronic wasting disease remains relatively rare in Minnesota. The DNR says 43 hunter-harvested deer tested positive for CWD. Of those, 91% were in the southeastern region that continues to see persistent CWD infections in wild deer.
