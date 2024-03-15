Minnesota DNR Issuing Burning Restrictions
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are implementing burning restrictions in several counties due to the unusually warm temperatures and exceptionally dry conditions.
In total, 38 Minnesota counties will be under burning restrictions starting on Monday including Benton, Stearns, Sherburne, Wright, Morrison, Crow Wing, and Mille Lacs counties.
The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste until the restrictions are lifted.
Wildfire risk increases before the vegetation greens up in the spring and that wildfire risk has arrived earlier than normal.
For more on the current fire risk and open burning restrictions visit the DNR's statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page.
