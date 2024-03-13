Walleye Harvest Limits Announced for Mille Lacs, Upper Red Lake

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Anglers who fish Mille Lacs Lake won't be able to keep any walleye this summer.

The Department of Natural Resources and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe have set a catch-and-release fishing season from May 11th through August 15th. The goal is to begin allowing one walleye between 21-23 inches or one over 28 inches on August 16th.

The DNR says despite poor ice conditions, anglers caught a lot of walleye this past fall and winter. Officials say the bite was strong because of fewer feeder fish.

This year's agreement lowers the total walleye harvest by 10% from the 2023 numbers.

Open water harvest limits have also been announced for Upper Red Lake.

The DNR says starting May 11th anglers will be able to keep three walleye with only one over 17 inches. Beginning on June 15th, the limit will increase to four fish per day.

Due to a record winter harvest, officials determined a more conservative bag limit was necessary at the start of the season to ensure the long-term health of the fishery and a strong winter harvest.

