Minnesota DNR Releases Results of Annual Moose Survey

Minnesota DNR Releases Results of Annual Moose Survey

Photo by Madhu Shesharam on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Despite the record-breaking warm winter, Minnesota's moose population remains relatively stable.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 1854 Treaty Authority, and the Fond du Lac Tribe of Lake Superior Chippewa conduct an aerial survey of moose in northeastern Minnesota every January.

DNR wildlife research manager Seth Goreham says the survey showed slightly fewer moose than average...

What we found this year was a point estimate of 3,470 moose, which since about 2013 we've been fluctuating around that, 3,700 animals. So, it's pretty standard for us. We had a sharp decline in the mid-2000s, but for about the last decade, we've been either just above or just below that 3,700 mark for moose.

Biologists also record the types of forest habitats moose use and watch how moose use the forest after wildlife or timber management activity.

 

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

LOOK: Longest-living dog breeds

To find out the longest-living dog breeds, Stacker examined data from the journal Genetics and American Kennel Club's 2023 breed popularity rankings. 

Gallery Credit: Sophia June

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal

Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.

Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world

From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell

Filed Under: minnesota department of natural resources
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON