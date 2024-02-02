Minnesota DNR Wants Input on Fisheries Management Plans
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Three Stearns County lakes are part of 112 Minnesota lakes that will have their fisheries management plans updated in 2024.
The Department of Natural Resources is looking for input from users, lake associations, outdoor groups, and local governments before developing updates.
The Stearns County lakes include Two Rivers, Big Sauk, and Little Birch.
The DNR is looking for thoughts on things like fish habitat concerns, what types of fish you like to catch, and whether the goal is to catch a lot of fish or big fish.
To give your input, call or email the fisheries manager for your lake before the end of February.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Stearns County Tackling New Justice Center Project in 2024
- St. Cloud Planning University Drive Improvements in 2024
- Large Grant Awarded for Sherburne County Intersection Improvement
- Minnesota Launches New Assisted Living Report Card
- Emerald Ash Borer Discovered in 48th Minnesota County
LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history
Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.]
Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman
LOOK: 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in America
From fire rainbows to bioluminescent bays, America is home to some truly bizarre natural phenomena. See Stacker's list of 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval
LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them
Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.