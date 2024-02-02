Minnesota DNR Wants Input on Fisheries Management Plans

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Three Stearns County lakes are part of 112 Minnesota lakes that will have their fisheries management plans updated in 2024.

The Department of Natural Resources is looking for input from users, lake associations, outdoor groups, and local governments before developing updates.

The Stearns County lakes include Two Rivers, Big Sauk, and Little Birch.

The DNR is looking for thoughts on things like fish habitat concerns, what types of fish you like to catch, and whether the goal is to catch a lot of fish or big fish.

To give your input, call or email the fisheries manager for your lake before the end of February.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman