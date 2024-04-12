Use Caution When Out on the Water During the Cold Water Season

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Open water in the springtime can mean real trouble if you fall in, so the Minnesota Department of Natureal Resources says take some time to review some safety tips.

Each year about one-third of fatal boating accidents happen during the cold water season. And, in most instances, they involve someone who wasn't wearing a life jacket.

Water temperatures remain extremely low despite our mild winter, so remember to wear a life jacket, preferably a foam-lined jacket rather than an inflatable one as they can sometimes fail in cold water.

Make sure your boat or other watercraft are equipped with the proper safety equipment before heading out on the water.

Always use the engine cutoff device if the boat has one.

Go out with a buddy and tell someone where you're going and when you'll be back.

And finally, watch the weather closely to avoid hazards caused by wind and storms.

The DNR says be careful when launching and landing your boat because low water levels can impact the boat launches across the state.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

40 Things to Do in Central Minnesota This Summer

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA Gallery Credit: Stacker