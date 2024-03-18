Road Construction Planned for Highway 10 in Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A road resurfacing project is going to be impacting traffic on Highway 10 through Little Falls this spring.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be resurfacing Highway 10 in both directions from west of the Mississippi River at Morrison County Road 52 to south of Little Falls at County Road 35.

The 8-mile project includes the Highway 10/371 split.

There will be one lane of traffic each way starting in late April and continuing through early July. The lane shifts will be done during off-peak times which is from Monday mornings until Noon on Fridays. There will also be some ramp closures overnights from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Periodic lane shifts will also take place at the southern end of the project to Halfway Crossing south of Royalton. Crews will be microsurfacing the roadway along that stretch of highway during weekdays.

The cost of the project is estimated at around $7-million.

