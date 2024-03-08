Highway 23 South Gap Road Construction Beginning

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Mild weather conditions are allowing construction crews to get a start on the Highway 23 South Gap project next week.

MnDOT MnDOT loading...

Crews will begin working away from traffic zones on signage and striping in preparation for a traffic lane switch starting on April 1st. Work will be conducted under traffic with no planned detours.

Additional offline work will also take place including box culvert and storm pipe installation mostly south of Long Lake.

The South Gap project converts seven miles of Highway 23 to four lanes from New London to Paynesville. It also includes safety improvements at intersections and a pedestrian bridge under the highway near Hawick.

When the South Gap project is completed later this summer, travelers will have four lanes of highway from Willmar to Foley.

The South Gap project is part of a three-year Highway 23 Gaps expansion project that is funded through the Corridors of Commerce program. The North Gap expansion between Richmond and Paynesville was completed in 2023.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil