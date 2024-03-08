Highway 23 South Gap Road Construction Beginning
PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Mild weather conditions are allowing construction crews to get a start on the Highway 23 South Gap project next week.
Crews will begin working away from traffic zones on signage and striping in preparation for a traffic lane switch starting on April 1st. Work will be conducted under traffic with no planned detours.
Additional offline work will also take place including box culvert and storm pipe installation mostly south of Long Lake.
The South Gap project converts seven miles of Highway 23 to four lanes from New London to Paynesville. It also includes safety improvements at intersections and a pedestrian bridge under the highway near Hawick.
When the South Gap project is completed later this summer, travelers will have four lanes of highway from Willmar to Foley.
The South Gap project is part of a three-year Highway 23 Gaps expansion project that is funded through the Corridors of Commerce program. The North Gap expansion between Richmond and Paynesville was completed in 2023.
