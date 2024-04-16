Single Lane Traffic on Highway 10 Through Little Falls to Begin

Single Lane Traffic on Highway 10 Through Little Falls to Begin

MnDOT

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A road resurfacing project is going to be impacting traffic on Highway 10 through Little Falls starting Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be resurfacing Highway 10 in both directions from west of the Mississippi River at Morrison County Road 52 to south of Little Falls at County Road 35. The 8-mile project includes the Highway 10/371 split. The work also includes guardrail work and reestablishing gravel shoulders.

There will be one lane of traffic each way until the project is completed in early July.

The lane shifts will be done during off-peak times from Monday mornings until Noon on Fridays. There will also be some ramp closures overnights from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Periodic lane shifts will also take place at the southern end of the project to Halfway Crossing south of Royalton. Crews will be microsurfacing the roadway along that stretch of highway during weekdays.

LOOK: The priciest home for sale in every U.S. state

From vast expanses to explore in the West to "cozy" beach retreats in the East, get ready to be dazzled by the opulence of the most luxurious real estate across all 50 states. We've ranked them from the least expensive (a bargain at $3,095,000!) to the most expensive. Simply tap or click on the photo to see more of each home, or if you're feeling extravagant, book a viewing.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Major US city skylines in photos, then and now

Stacker consulted photo archives and the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat to see how 15 U.S. city skylines evolved in the past century.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School

Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.

Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn

Filed Under: minnesota department of transportation
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON