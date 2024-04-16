Single Lane Traffic on Highway 10 Through Little Falls to Begin

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A road resurfacing project is going to be impacting traffic on Highway 10 through Little Falls starting Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be resurfacing Highway 10 in both directions from west of the Mississippi River at Morrison County Road 52 to south of Little Falls at County Road 35. The 8-mile project includes the Highway 10/371 split. The work also includes guardrail work and reestablishing gravel shoulders.

There will be one lane of traffic each way until the project is completed in early July.

The lane shifts will be done during off-peak times from Monday mornings until Noon on Fridays. There will also be some ramp closures overnights from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Periodic lane shifts will also take place at the southern end of the project to Halfway Crossing south of Royalton. Crews will be microsurfacing the roadway along that stretch of highway during weekdays.

LOOK: The priciest home for sale in every U.S. state From vast expanses to explore in the West to "cozy" beach retreats in the East, get ready to be dazzled by the opulence of the most luxurious real estate across all 50 states. We've ranked them from the least expensive (a bargain at $3,095,000!) to the most expensive. Simply tap or click on the photo to see more of each home, or if you're feeling extravagant, book a viewing. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz