Large Grant Awarded for Sherburne County Intersection Improvement

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Sherburne County will use nearly $25-million in federal funding to complete a road reconstruction project that has been a decade in the making.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the county $24.7-million to improve Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4 in Zimmerman.

The project includes about one mile of Highway 169 and about a half-mile of County Road 4. The intersection is a safety concern for both pedestrians and vehicle traffic.

The project will remove the lone traffic signal between Rogers and Onamia. It will create a grade-separated interchange, install two reduced conflict intersections, add three roundabouts, remove six at-grade access points, and create multi-use trails.

