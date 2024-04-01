Teenager Arrested for Allegedly Threatening School in Elk River

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A teenager has been arrested in connection with an online threat made against a central Minnesota school.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says they worked with the Elk River Police Department today Monday to investigate a message posted to the social media app Snapchat. The post threatened acts of violence later this week at a school in the Elk River School District.

Authorities arrested a 13-year-old boy they believe posted the message and say there is no ongoing threat to any schools in the district.

