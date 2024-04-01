Teenager Arrested for Allegedly Threatening School in Elk River
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A teenager has been arrested in connection with an online threat made against a central Minnesota school.
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says they worked with the Elk River Police Department today Monday to investigate a message posted to the social media app Snapchat. The post threatened acts of violence later this week at a school in the Elk River School District.
Get our free mobile app
Authorities arrested a 13-year-old boy they believe posted the message and say there is no ongoing threat to any schools in the district.
LOOK: 20 Outside-the-Box Uses for Vacant Big-Box Stores
When a big-box store shuts down, its closure can significantly affect the local community and its economy. In numerous instances, the emphasis has shifted from traditional retail to more experiential opportunities. Let's explore 20 innovative businesses and services that can make the most of these adaptable spaces.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Do you see faces in these photos?
Pareidolia refers to the ability to see recognizable shapes, often faces, in random objects. Take a look at the photos below and see if you can identify any faces or shapes. Some are easy to spot, while others might be more challenging.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz