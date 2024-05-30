Three-Vehicle Crash in Elk River Sends One Person to the Hospital
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A Brooklyn Center woman was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Elk River.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Highway 169 and Main Street Northwest.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi, a car, and an SUV were all going north on Highway 169 when they collided.
Get our free mobile app
The driver of the car, 35-year-old Najat Haji, was taken to Fairview Princeton with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi, 41-year-old Katie Feiertag of Oglivie, and the driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Ahmad Lachapelle of Minneapolis, were not hurt.
See Minnesota's State Bird like you've never seen it before -- through the lens of Canadian photographer Chris Whitty
LOOK: Iconic TV Shows With Only One Cast Member Surviving
From Diff'rent Strokes to Gilligan's Island, several of the most iconic TV shows in history now have only one surviving main cast member. Keep scrolling to see who remains from these beloved programs.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz