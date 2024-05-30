Three-Vehicle Crash in Elk River Sends One Person to the Hospital

Three-Vehicle Crash in Elk River Sends One Person to the Hospital

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A Brooklyn Center woman was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Elk River.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Highway 169 and Main Street Northwest.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi, a car, and an SUV were all going north on Highway 169 when they collided.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The driver of the car, 35-year-old Najat Haji, was taken to Fairview Princeton with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 41-year-old Katie Feiertag of Oglivie, and the driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Ahmad Lachapelle of Minneapolis, were not hurt.

See Minnesota's State Bird like you've never seen it before -- through the lens of Canadian photographer Chris Whitty

LOOK: Iconic TV Shows With Only One Cast Member Surviving

From Diff'rent Strokes to Gilligan's Island, several of the most iconic TV shows in history now have only one surviving main cast member. Keep scrolling to see who remains from these beloved programs.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: crash reports, elk river, minnesota state patrol, Sherburne County
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON