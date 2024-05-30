Three-Vehicle Crash in Elk River Sends One Person to the Hospital

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A Brooklyn Center woman was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Elk River.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Highway 169 and Main Street Northwest.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi, a car, and an SUV were all going north on Highway 169 when they collided.

The driver of the car, 35-year-old Najat Haji, was taken to Fairview Princeton with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 41-year-old Katie Feiertag of Oglivie, and the driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Ahmad Lachapelle of Minneapolis, were not hurt.

