Special Election Set to Replace Central Minnesota Representative

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A special election has been announced to fill a vacant seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The election to fill the seat left by Representative Kurt Daudt of District 27B will take place on Tuesday, March 19th. The district includes parts of Anoka, Isanti, Mille Lacs, and Sherburne counties.

Daudt had served in the state legislature since 2011 and was the Speaker of the House from 2015 to 2019. He announced his resignation in January and ended his tenure one day before the start of the legislative session.

All nominating petitions and affidavits of candidacy must be filed with the Secretary of State or a county auditor between Wednesday and Thursday at 5:00 p.m. A special primary will be held ahead of the election on Thursday, February 29th if needed.

