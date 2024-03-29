Late March Snowfall Helps Ease Drought Conditions in Central MN

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Recent snowfall has eased drought conditions across the state.

As of Tuesday, 98 percent of Minnesota is abnormally dry, 43 percent is in the moderate drought category, and 11 percent is in a severe drought. Those numbers are down from 99 percent, 75 percent, and 12 percent respectively a week ago.

Get our free mobile app

Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns counties all saw a shift from moderate drought to abnormally dry. Conditions could continue to improve this weekend with a round of rain showers or a wintry mix expected Friday and Sunday.

LOOK: 20 Outside-the-Box Uses for Vacant Big-Box Stores When a big-box store shuts down, its closure can significantly affect the local community and its economy. In numerous instances, the emphasis has shifted from traditional retail to more experiential opportunities. Let's explore 20 innovative businesses and services that can make the most of these adaptable spaces. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz